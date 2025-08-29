POLICE are trying to trace an individual who tricked a man into handing over a Rolex watch in Burntwood.

The incident happened at around 11am on 26th June after he had responded to an advert on Facebook Marketplace.

Officers say the suspect – who had an Irish accent – showed the victim a screenshot of a fake online bank transfer of £7,500, before leaving in a dark grey Mercedes C-Class.

Anyone with information can contact polcie on 101, quoting incident 933 of 26th June. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.