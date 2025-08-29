LICHFIELD City will have their sights set on the upper reaches of the table when they travel to Mickleover.

Ivor Green’s men have adapted well to life in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, picking up ten points in their opening five fixtures to find themselves sixth in the early table, just two points behind leaders Corby Town.

City picked up maximum points from their bank holiday weekend double-header too, with Luke Yates scoring against Carlton Town and then playing in goal for most of the win over Sutton Coldfield Town after an injury to regular stopper Brendon Bunn.

Mickleover, meanwhile, sit 12th in the table having collected six points so far, having lost 1-0 in their previous fixture at Loughborough Students.

Kick-off tomorrow (30th August) is at 3pm.