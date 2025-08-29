MORE than 13,000 people have had their say on plans which would see local councils axed in favour of a bigger unitary authority.

The Government is keen to end the two-tier structure and has asked leaders to draw up alternative proposals.

A number of initial plans have been put forward, including a county-wide council or a number of more localised unitary authorities.

A survey launched by six councils which could form a new Southern and Mid-Staffordshire body, closes on Monday (1st September), with more than 13,000 people already giving feedback on the proposals ahead of a formal submission.

A spokesperson for the group said:

“The Government set out plans late last year which will see all councils in shire areas – including Staffordshire – replaced with fewer councils, known as unitaries, which are then responsible for all services in their area. “Local government reorganisation is taking place across the country and will see unitary councils created that will cover everything from household waste collections and fixing roads, to street cleaning and looking after elderly and vulnerable people. “A full business case must be submitted to the Government for consideration in November.”

Once a final option is confirmed by the Government, the new unitary authority structure is expected to begin operating in 2028.

The six current councils – covering Cannock Chase, East Staffordshire, Lichfield, South Staffordshire, Stafford Borough and Tamworth – say that using existing local authority boundaries would result in a smoother and more cost-effective process of reorganisation.

“We have worked together for many years on various projects and sharing functions to help deliver more efficient services for residents and businesses.”

People can give their views at online1.snapsurveys.com/shapingstaffordshire.