PLAYERS are being invited to join football sessions in Lichfield for children and adults with special educational needs or disabilities.

The Liberty FC groups are run by qualified soccer coaches, including the 2024 Disability Coach of the Year.

A spokesperson said:

“With the new school year approaching, are you looking for a safe and supportive environment where your child can enjoy the beautiful game? Liberty FC provides fun and inclusive football sessions. “We also run youth clubs designed specifically for young people with SEND, creating opportunities for friendship, fun, and active participation.”

For more information contact maggi@liberty-staffordshire.co.uk.