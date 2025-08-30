HAMMERWICH saw their nearest rivals in the table draw level on points after the weather played its part.

The table toppers picked up seven points after their game at Beacon was rained off at the end of the Hammers’ innings.

But after Milford Hall collected nine points from their abandoned clash at Pelsall, the two sides now sit level on 345 points with two games left to play.

Hammerwich were sent in to bat first by their hosts and saw an early wicket fall when Craig Jennings was caught by Jake Cartwright off the bowling of Daniel Green with the score on just 12.

Callum Brodrick was the second victim of the afternoon when he was trapped lbw by Ellis Harper without scoring to leave the visitors on 35-2.

But opener Imran Qadir struck 59 off 64 balls to get the innings back on track before he went on 76 – and he was soon followed by Scott Elstone to leave the score on 78-4.

Again Hammerwich rallied thanks to a patient 31 from 82 balls from John Jennings as the innings eventually wrapped up with the visitors being skittled out for 183.

That was to be all of the play though as the rain came down and brought a premature end to the contest without Beacon facing a ball.