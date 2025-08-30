STAFF from a housing group are taking to the skies for charity.

The team from Platform Housing Group – which is responsible for hundreds of properties across the Lichfield district area – will take part in a skydive in aid of NSPCC on 5th September.

They have already raised more than £2,650 and are hoping to push the figure even higher.

Chris Pinson-Bradley, community engagement manager at Platform Housing Group and the organiser of the event, said:

“It’s not every day you decide to jump out of a plane, but knowing it’s for such an important cause makes it all worthwhile. “We’ve had such brilliant support from colleagues, family and friends and we can’t wait for the big day.”

The challenge is part of a wider set of fundraising activities staff are taking on for the NSPCC, which was announced as Platform Housing Group’s corporate charity of the year in April.

People can donate via an online fundraising page.