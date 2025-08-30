LICHFIELD City’s boss believes his side are in good shape ahead of their trip to Mickleover.

Ivor Green’s men continue their journey at step four of the football pyramid this afternoon (30th August) when they head to The Don Amott Arena.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side have adapted well to life so far in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, finding themselves sat in sixth place in the table, just two points off top spot.

After such a successful start to a campaign which sees Lichfield playing at the highest level in the club’s history, boss Green is pleased with the performance of his squad.

“Obviously, the lads are in a good place. The changing room is a happy one because they have started the season well and are enjoying the challenge of step four football.”

Promotion has also seen Lichfield visit another new ground as they face different opponents to those faced during their recent seasons in the Midland Football League.

But while the City manager is enjoying it, he was frustrated that not all of his players are currently able to join the journey.

“It’s great going to new grounds and coming up against new sides so we will look forward to it. “But we have had a few injuries of late which is not ideal this early in the season, but it’s been a chance for the whole squad to get minutes and every player so far has shown he deserves to be at this level. “I know we will give 100% no matter what.”

Following on from Saturday’s fixture, Lichfield City have a tough spell of games.

They host current league leaders Corby Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy and then travel to second placed Coventry Sphinx in league action, before making the trip to Corby again for a league clash.

But after a successful bank holiday run of games, Green is feeling positive.

“It was a great week – and to get seven points from three games in just six days was brilliant. “In particular, playing teams like Belper and Carlton was a great experience because they have some fantastic players. “Our lads have got a lot of pride and you cannot buy that. They are determined to show they belong among these teams, so there is a spring in the step and a belief they can get a result each time they go out. “But win, lose or draw we are enjoying the ride and that’s the most important thing.”