LICHFIELD City picked up a point after a goalless draw on the road at Mickleover.

Ivor Green’s men went close in the opening stages when Tom Brown’s cross found Jude Taylor, but his header was cleared off the line.

But Mickleover also showed their attacking intent early on with a low shot wide and a free-kick that whistled just past Isaac Taylor-Dedman’s post.

Jamie Spiers went close to breaking the deadlock for City as his strike rattled the crossbar, while Sonny Sheasby also sent an effort wide of the target after a cross from James Wilcock.

The second half saw Mickleover fire another shot off target before Josh Mansell cleared off the line to keep the scoreline level.

Sub Dan Lomas forced a good save from home stopper Oliver Bosworth after good work from Taylor out wide as the two sides traded chances.

Joe Haines was the next City man to try his luck, but a long range strike went wide.

At the other end, Mickleover broke through the Lichfield defence only to fire off target.

The last chance of the game went to the home side, but the ball cleared the crossbar as City returned home with a point.