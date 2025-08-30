A LICHFIELD museum is celebrating after being granted national accreditation.

Erasmus Darwin House has been recognised through the scheme run by Arts Council England on behalf of the UK Accreditation Partnership.

The Grade I Listed property is operated by a small team of staff and more than 80 volunteers. It celebrates the life and achievements of Erasmus Darwin.

Trustee and chair of the management team Jenny Arthur said:

“We are delighted to have received the award of full accreditation from Arts Council England. “Being fully accredited enables us to go ahead with exciting developments to enhance the aims of this small museum, dedicated to furthering knowledge of the life and times of the 18th century polymath Erasmus Darwin.”

The accreditation opens up opportunities for the museum to apply for funding and host touring exhibitions, as well as providing access to advice and support.

Emmie Kell, director of museums and cultural property at Arts Council England, said:

“We’re delighted that Erasmus Darwin House has been successful in gaining their accreditation status. “This means that their collections will be looked after and maintained offering inspiration, enjoyment and learning for the local community and visitors to enjoy now and in the future.”