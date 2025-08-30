PEOPLE are being invited to join a local vocal group.

The Inspire Choir will begin a new singing season in September.

The group was formed in 2019 and has since gone on to perform at a range of events, including the Midland Choir of the Year competition at Lichfield Cathedral where it was voted joint audience winner in 2024.

Inspire Choir is led by choral conductor Ben Hamilton, with music including classical and pop.

Ben said:

“Inspire Choir is exactly the right name for this group of singers. Their enthusiasm and commitment to performing is indeed inspiring and we’re really looking forward to meeting some lovely new members to share our next musical adventures.”

Weekly rehearsals take place at The Hub at St Mary’s on Tuesday evenings at 7.30pm during school term times.

For more details email inspirechoir@thehubstmarys.co.uk.