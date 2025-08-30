LICHFIELD will look to secure a much-needed win when they welcome Penkridge this weekend.

Adam Braddock’s men have endured a miserable campaign that has mustered just three wins from their 19 games so far in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

Defeat against Cannock last time out saw Lichfield stay rock bottom and 33 points from safety.

Mid-table Penkridge, meanwhile, suffered a first defeat after three straight wins last time out when they suffered a narrow loss against Walsall.

Play is scheduled to get underway this afternoon (30th August) at midday.