CAR parking charges are being introduced at Barton Marina.

It comes after a new car park was added to the site, featuring 91 extra-wide spaces and 13 disabled bays.

A further eight electric vehicle charging points are also on the way.

Other developments are also being planned at the marina, including ten acres of woodland walks being added and nine craft shops opening.

But the site’s owners have confirmed parking charges will be introduced from 6th September.

A spokesperson said:

“As Barton Marina’s popularity has grown, we have received more and more pressure to provide extra parking spaces. “The feedback from our visitors highlighted the need for more car parking spaces – and over half said they were prepared to pay a reasonable fee to park. “Of those surveyed, 42% purely used the car park for walking or to exercise their dogs, while 30% said they did not use any of site’s shops or restaurants. Bringing in charges ensures that everyone will pay a little bit towards keeping the site well-maintained. “The improvements will make Barton Marina more welcoming and accessible and safer for pedestrians, young children and those with disabilities. “Payment will be on exit. We are installing a lot of signage and pay stations and we urge all visitors not to forget to pay before leaving. “All parking fines go to the company operating the car parks and do not benefit Barton Marina.”

Charges for parking will be £1 for up to one hour, £2 for up to two hours, £3 for two to five hours and £5 for up to 24 hours.

Between 5pm and 5am a £1 charge will apply.