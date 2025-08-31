A BOWLS trophy has been renamed in memory of a local player.

Lichfield Beacon Probus Club’s Crown Green Bowls winner’s shield will be named after Bob Brown, who died in January having won the contest last year.

His widow, Pam, donated Bob’s winning bowls set, which were used by the winner of this year’s competition.

The 2025 finalists were five times champion Stan Rose and newcomer Steve Brown.

The first half ended with Stan having won ten ends to Steve’s three, but he came back strongly after the break, winning nine ends and making it a very competitive contest.

Drawing on his years of playing experience, Stan eventually secured a 21-15 victory.

Lichfield Beacon Probus Club is a group for local retired and semi-retired professional men and currently welcoming new members.

The next meeting is at 2pm on 16th September.

For more information, visit www.lichfieldbeaconprobus.org or email lichfieldbeacon@gmail.com.