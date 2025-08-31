A DEVELOPER has been named as a headline sponsor of the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

More than 8,000 people are expected to enjoy an evening of music and fireworks at the free event on 6th September.

Bloor Homes are the latest partner to sign up to support the proms spectacular.

Paul Degg, regional managing director at Bloor Homes Midlands, said:

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring the 26th annual Lichfield Proms. “The event is enjoyed by many from the Midlands head office team – who are also residents of the area – with the wider team looking forward to the relocation of our head offices to Lichfield in spring 2026. “At Bloor Homes, we are committed to supporting local community events and initiatives that promote inclusive and memorable experiences, and the Lichfield Proms is a prime example of a standout celebration in our region that we are proud to be a part of.”

The event will feature music from the British Police Symphony Orchestra.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“We are very grateful to Bloor Homes and all of the sponsors who are supporting this year’s Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park. “The event is an annual favourite which gives pleasure to thousands of people but it is only possible because of our sponsors’ generosity.”