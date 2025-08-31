VENTRILOQUIST Paul Zerdin is bringing his new show to Lichfield.
Jaw-Drop will be at the Garrick on 10th September.
The tour features a cast of colourful characters, including Sam the cocky teenager, witty pensioner Albert, American bodyguard Roger and the outrageous Urban Fox.
A spokesperson said:
“This tour also marks the return of Paul’s TV and radio personality character, Alasdair Rimmer, who is eager to make a comeback with Paul’s help.
“As a former America’s Got Talent winner, Paul promises an evening of top-notch stand-up comedy and ventriloquism, including his famous human dummy routine with an exciting new twist.
“Don’t miss this unforgettable show.”
Tickets are £25 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.