VENTRILOQUIST Paul Zerdin is bringing his new show to Lichfield.

Jaw-Drop will be at the Garrick on 10th September.

The tour features a cast of colourful characters, including Sam the cocky teenager, witty pensioner Albert, American bodyguard Roger and the outrageous Urban Fox.

A spokesperson said:

“This tour also marks the return of Paul’s TV and radio personality character, Alasdair Rimmer, who is eager to make a comeback with Paul’s help.

“As a former America’s Got Talent winner, Paul promises an evening of top-notch stand-up comedy and ventriloquism, including his famous human dummy routine with an exciting new twist.

“Don’t miss this unforgettable show.”