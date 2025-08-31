LICHFIELD were left frustrated after play was abandoned after they had posted a sizeable target against Penkridge.

The city men were sent in to bat first and saw their line-up score consistently, reaching 51 before Will James caught and bowled Oliver Caddick after a patient 11 from 44 balls.

Fellow opener George Turner was next to go when Amaan Hassan repeated Caddick’s trick with the Lichfield man on 48.

The score had reached 101 before Asif Rajah went for 20 after being trapped lbw by William Marsh.

The home side have had their batting woes across the season, but there was no sign of a collapse this time as Stuart Fielding hit 37 and Preston Lee scored 25, while captain Adam Braddock and Nick Richards both made double figures.

The Lichfield innings eventually came to a close with the score on 221-9.

The first ball of the Penkridge innings saw the home side made an instant breakthrough as Preston Lee removed Alan Lones lbw.

But it was to be the last bright moment for Lichfield as just four balls were bowled – with the visitors reaching 11-1 – before the rain came down and left the hosts wondering what might have been.