A SHENSTONE garden centre is inviting youngsters to learn more about orchards at a free workshop.

The Little Seedlings Club session will take place at Dobbies on 7th September.

Suitable for children aged between four and ten, it will help the find out more about how fruit trees grow and the ways the orchards change with the seasons, alongside their importance as habitats for wildlife.

Participants will also get the chance to take part in an apple tree craft activity.

For details visit www.dobbies.com/events.