THE leader of Lichfield District Council has praised efforts to ensure the city’s summer food festival went ahead.

The event had been in doubt after the local authority refused permission for the previous organiser to run it last month.

But it eventually went ahead after an agreement was reached between the council and local organisations.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“Stepping in at short notice to organise one of the biggest events in the annual calendar was clearly going to be a daunting task, but our staff and the wider community all pulled together to deliver a superb event. “It was able to draw tens of thousands of people into our city to explore not only the visiting traders, but also our amazing bricks and mortar independents too who are here all year round.”