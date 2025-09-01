The Ant Hill Mob
The Ant Hill Mob

THE Ant Hill Mob are back at a Lichfield pub this week.

The band will perform a range of hits when they perform at The Feathers on Friday (5th September).

Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free, with the show starting at 9pm.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments