LICHFIELD’S men completed their pre season preparations with friendly matches for both the first and second sides.

A home tie against Derby saw the Cooke Fields first team narrowly beaten 24-21.

The hosts’ tries came from Jack Dace, Seb Smith and James McKenzie, with Kai Lucas- Dumolo adding three conversions.

The 2nds – with a nucleus of colts from last season – competed very well against a more experienced Walsall side at Delves Road on their 4G pitch, but could reverse an early deficit as they lost 26-19.

The new Colts were also in action, winning their opening friendly at Stafford 29-17 as they gave a full squad of around 30 players a run out.

The weekend of action at Lichfield also saw the club play host to Leicester Tigers’ Women’s Premier Cup game against Loughborough Lightning in front of a crowd of well over 500.

Loughborough led by 17 points by the ten minute mark and they regularly exploited their better individual and collective skills to win by 69-12.

Other ties in the past week saw Lichfield women take on Canadian touring side Karnloops in a game which ended two tries apiece.

The boys under 15s were the first of the club’s junior sides to start their season. They won 54-7 at Sutton Coldfield with a strong all round performance from the whole squad.