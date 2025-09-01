THE owners of a Lichfield soft play business say they have taken the decision to close.

Grandkidz, in the Three Spires Shopping Centre, opened in December 2024 and featured an airport theme.

But bosses say they have had to take the decision to shut the doors for good.

In a statement online, they said:

“Words can’t explain how this has affected us and how it will continue to affect us in the coming days, months and years. We have no option but to close with immediate effect. “Lots of time, effort and our personal savings went in to setting up GrandKidz. We really believed in this project and invested heavily, for which we will now have to face difficulties and loss. “We went into this with our hearts more than anything else and pushed very hard for this to work. We really put in 110% each day and it hasn’t worked out the way we dreamed. “We hope that one day Lichfield gets a soft play that works better than ours did.”