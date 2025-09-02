BOSSES at a cinema say the introduction of parking charges feels like a “cruel betrayal” of their business.

The owner of Barton Marina said it would begin making drivers pay in all car parks from Saturday (6th September).

The new charges will see visitors paying £1 for up to one hour, £2 for up to two hours, £3 for two to five hours and £5 for up to 24 hours. Between 5pm and 5am a £1 charge will apply.

But the owner of the Red Carpet Cinema and Cafe said the move had left businesses at the marina “shocked and disheartened”.

In a statement on Facebook, they said:

“These charges jeopardise the livelihoods of hardworking entrepreneurs who have spent nearly two decades building their businesses, trusting that substantial annual service fees would continue to guarantee free parking for our valued customers and guests. “This sudden change feels like a cruel betrayal, driven by greed rather than community interest.”

Bosses at Barton Marina said the changes were being introduced after a survey was carried out with visitors.

It said that the introduction of a “modest charge” would ensure all visitors contributed to the upkeep of the site.

A spokesperson said:

“As Barton Marina’s popularity has grown, we have received more and more pressure to provide extra parking spaces. “The feedback from our visitors highlighted the need for more car parking spaces – and over half said they were prepared to pay a reasonable fee to park. “Of those surveyed, 42% purely used the car park for walking or to exercise their dogs, while 30% said they did not use any of site’s shops or restaurants. Bringing in charges ensures that everyone will pay a little bit towards keeping the site well-maintained. “The improvements will make Barton Marina more welcoming and accessible and safer for pedestrians, young children and those with disabilities. “Payment will be on exit. We are installing a lot of signage and pay stations and we urge all visitors not to forget to pay before leaving. “All parking fines go to the company operating the car parks and do not benefit Barton Marina.”

But The Red Carpet Cinema and Cafe said it was continuing to fight the plans – and urged visitors not to punish outlets at the marina by going elsewhere.

“We urge you to continue visiting and supporting the businesses that are shocked and disheartened by these developments. “We stand united to defend your right to park freely and to preserve the spirit of Barton Marina.”