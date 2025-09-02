BOSSES at a cinema say the introduction of parking charges feels like a “cruel betrayal” of their business.
The owner of Barton Marina said it would begin making drivers pay in all car parks from Saturday (6th September).
The new charges will see visitors paying £1 for up to one hour, £2 for up to two hours, £3 for two to five hours and £5 for up to 24 hours. Between 5pm and 5am a £1 charge will apply.
But the owner of the Red Carpet Cinema and Cafe said the move had left businesses at the marina “shocked and disheartened”.
In a statement on Facebook, they said:
“These charges jeopardise the livelihoods of hardworking entrepreneurs who have spent nearly two decades building their businesses, trusting that substantial annual service fees would continue to guarantee free parking for our valued customers and guests.
“This sudden change feels like a cruel betrayal, driven by greed rather than community interest.”
Bosses at Barton Marina said the changes were being introduced after a survey was carried out with visitors.
It said that the introduction of a “modest charge” would ensure all visitors contributed to the upkeep of the site.
A spokesperson said:
“As Barton Marina’s popularity has grown, we have received more and more pressure to provide extra parking spaces.
“The feedback from our visitors highlighted the need for more car parking spaces – and over half said they were prepared to pay a reasonable fee to park.
“Of those surveyed, 42% purely used the car park for walking or to exercise their dogs, while 30% said they did not use any of site’s shops or restaurants. Bringing in charges ensures that everyone will pay a little bit towards keeping the site well-maintained.
“The improvements will make Barton Marina more welcoming and accessible and safer for pedestrians, young children and those with disabilities.
“Payment will be on exit. We are installing a lot of signage and pay stations and we urge all visitors not to forget to pay before leaving.
“All parking fines go to the company operating the car parks and do not benefit Barton Marina.”
But The Red Carpet Cinema and Cafe said it was continuing to fight the plans – and urged visitors not to punish outlets at the marina by going elsewhere.
“We urge you to continue visiting and supporting the businesses that are shocked and disheartened by these developments.
“We stand united to defend your right to park freely and to preserve the spirit of Barton Marina.”
Presumably, the businesses contribute to the parking through their rent and thus the customers pay anyway. It’s just another money-grab and sad to say, will result in fewer visitors to the businesses. I like the Red Carpet, but to pay another £3 or more to enjoy a film is outrageous!
What a shame!
The Red Carpet is a wonderful place, and is among many worthy businesses at Barton Marina.
I do hope they are not affected too much, especially with the additional pressure of a new cinema opening just down the road at Lichfield.
I use the Red Carpet fairly regularly, and at different times of the day/week. I have to say, the car park can be busy (a good thing!), but I’ve never had trouble finding a space.
Isn’t it always the way, something is good and works well, so someone feels the need to change it and/or monetise it.
I’ll bet the survey they conducted was 52 to 48% in favour of the change. Doesn’t always work out so well does it?
Why not just bring the charges in but if you spend the equivalent in a shop in one transaction then it’s refunded. The owners of the marina can then refund the shops however much they have paid to cover parking charges, surely then it is fair for all?
It is not only the Cinema that will struggle there is the hairdressers, beauty parlour and the Mug Tug – all clients will have to pay extra when visiting as they will no doubt be there longer than an hour. I am shocked to hear that management did a survey as we visit one of the coffee shops daily, following our dog walk, and I have never been asked or seen anyone conducting a survey. Casual visitors will have no problem as they only come infrequently but regulars (of which there are many) will certainly find this a deterrent! What about dropping off and collecting my daughter – will I be charged?? It is simply a case of the owner of the marina looking to make more money than they already do… it will ruin a well supported marina for their own benefit. They keep harping on about the parking fines will not go to them but to the parking company – I wonder who owns that company?? I feel sorry for the business who work hard to make the marina a wonderful place to visit.
Let’s hope that the owners of Barton marina haven’t ‘invited’ one of the rogue car parking firms to manage the new charges for them. Even more than parking charges, spurious ‘fines’ will do more damage. I think we probably all know someone who’s fallen foul of one of these cowboys and received threats and ever increasing charges even after paying the correct fee.