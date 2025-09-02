POLICE are reminding people about rules around flying drones after reports of an incident in Armitage.

Officers were called last week by residents concerned by one being flown in close proximity to local homes.

A spokesperson said:

“The drone was appearing to be somewhat intrusive. “There are rules and regulations for flying drones of all shapes and sizes and they can be accessed on the official website for the Civil Aviation Authority. If you own a drone or are considering purchasing one, please visit the website for expert advice. “Limits are in place for how close drones can fly to residential, recreational, commercial and industrial sites.”