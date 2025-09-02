A REGIONAL health body has appointed a new chair.

Ian Green OBE will take the role at the newly-formed cluster between NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent and NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Boards.

Over the last 15 years, he has held posts including chair of Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, non-executive director of the South-Central Ambulance Trust Board and chair of NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

He will take up the role on 1st November.

“As chair, my role will be to ensure that as commissioners of local NHS healthcare, we maximise the opportunities of clustering to deliver our plans and ambitions and continue the improvement in health and care across both systems. “New to both organisations, I look forward to getting to know the teams and supporting them as they collaborate to deliver the Government’s new ten-year health plan and achieve positive outcomes for patients and communities across the region.”

David Pearson MBE, chair of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, who announced his retirement in July, said:

“I am delighted that Ian Green has been appointed to the cluster chair role – he brings a wealth of experience across both the NHS, voluntary and social enterprise sectors. “I wish Ian all the very best as he and the board develop the strategic commissioning function across our geographical area and continue to drive improvements in outcomes for the people within our places and neighbourhoods. “Ian will have a hugely important role to play in bringing the two organisations closer together and establishing a robust and effective partnership.”