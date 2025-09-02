FAIRTRADE status has returned to Lichfield thanks to local efforts.

The city had previously held the accolade, but investigations by Cllr Hugh Ashton found that it had lapsed.

But a fresh application has seen it reinstated – and an event will now be held on 23rd September will mark the occasion by hosting a free Fairtrade tea and coffee.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins said:

“When Cllr Ashton approached me, I felt this was something I should be working on. “The first step that we took was for Lichfield City Council to pass a resolution to support Fairtrade – and it will use Fairtrade products for catering. However, we want to take this beyond the city council and out to the whole community. “The Revd Ian Hayter has graciously accepted our invitation to join Hugh and myself as the nucleus of a steering group and we are happy to announce that Lichfield Fairtrade is now recognised as a Fairtrade Community by the national Fairtrade Foundation. “We want this to be a movement which encompasses all aspects of the city, including businesses, cafes, churches, shops, schools and groups of any kind. “We are looking forward to more events in the coming months to bring in supporters of the Fairtrade principles from as many groups as possible.”

The drop-in event will take place from 2.30pm to 4pm at Jungle Street Kitchen on Bore Street.

For more details visit www.lichfield-fairtrade.org.uk/invitation.