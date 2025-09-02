A MAN has been jailed for his part in running a drugs line supplying cocaine in Lichfield.

Jamie Jennings, from Walsall, was sent to prison for four-and-a-half years for drugs offences at Stafford Crown Court.

The 25-year-old admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Officers arrested Jennings in December 2023 at a property off Station Road in the Rushall area and carried out a search where cocaine worth more than £1,000 was found hidden under a paving slab in the back garden.

Other drug-related items including scales, phones and a quantity of cannabis were also found inside a property.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Fitzgerald, of Staffordshire Police’s major and organised crime department, said:

“Jennings was known to be operating a drugs line – and by finding the cocaine under the paving slab, along with other related material, we were able to secure his prosecution. “I am pleased Jennings admitted his offending in court and we will continue to do all we can to disrupt the supply of illegal drugs in Staffordshire.”