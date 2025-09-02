A POPULAR dish created by a Michelin-starred Lichfield chef is going back on the menu.

Marston’s initially teamed up with Tom Shepherd to serve up The Best Ever Pub Pie in its venues back in April.

The triple layer pie is made with hand-pulled beef cheek and pulled beef shin, caramelised onions, and seasoned potato in a textured beef fat shortcrust pastry.

The creation was inspired by the chef’s winning dish from TV series the Great British Menu.

It will now be back in pubs, including The Inkwell in Lichfield, for six weeks from 4th September.

Tom said:

“We were so thrilled by the reaction when the pie launched earlier this year. “I’m so excited to be partnering with Marston’s again to give as many people as possible the chance to try The Best Ever Pub Pie.”

Kevin Woodyet, head of food at Marston’s, said:

“We can’t wait to bring The Best Ever Pub Pie back to the menu. “Pies are some of the most popular dishes across our pubs and when Tom Shepherd agreed to share his secret recipe to create a pie for our customers, we were really excited. “We knew it would be popular, but we couldn’t believe it when the pie sold out in just six weeks last time.”