A NEW podcast series highlighting local business and the people behind them has been launched.

Lichfield Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business, Big Voice series is hosted by the organisation’s president Ruth Redgate.

The first guest on the podcast is Aaron Roach from professional marketing agency Zephi.

Ruth said:

“It’s a real privilege to host these podcasts and get to know our business members better through enlightening fireside-style conversations. “Every business has its own story, and each episode will reveal some surprising little nuggets about our members that people may not know – some of which have genuinely amazed me. “This podcast is about celebrating those stories and giving our independent, small business members a bigger voice.”

The podcasting studio is based in the chamber or trade and commerce’s new office at Lichfield District Council House. It is available for Chamber members to hire at a nominal fee, with access also open to non-members. For booking details, visit lichfieldchamber.org.uk/meeting-room-booking.

People can listen to the podcast episodes on YouTube or Spotify.