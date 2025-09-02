A SIGNED LS Lowry print of a lost landmark has been sold for £1,700 by a local auctioneer.

The 1961 oil painting – Level Crossing, Burton-on-Trent – went under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

The print features the artist’s distinctive style with a boxy depiction of a brewery train and matchstick figures.

The level crossing has long since been decommissioned and removed, with the gates reportedly repurposed as farm fencing.

The mounted, framed and glazed print, signed in pencil by Lowry and bearing the Fine Art Trade Guild blind stamp, was one from a limited edition of 850 published in 1973 by Henry Donn.

Auctioneer and valuer David Fergus said:

“Frequently packed with fascinating detail, Lowry’s distinctive images of industrial scenes and people have timeless appeal. “This was a lovely clean unfaded example of a lost local landmark in Lowry’s trademark style.”

The print sold to a private buyer in the UK.