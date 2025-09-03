A LOCAL rugby club is hoping to make a splash after signing a new sponsorship deal with a bottled water business.

Roxane UK has agreed the link-up with Lichfield RUFC which will see the company’s Aqua Pura product branding featured on the grandstand, clubhouse and team shirts.

It comes as Lichfield prepares to kick off the new season with a trip to Dudley Kingswinford on Saturday (6th September).

Steve Suffolk, Lichfield’s commercial director, said:

“We are excited to announce the new sponsorship deal with Roxane UK. “We are extremely grateful for their fantastic support and the investment they are making into our club – and we look forward to the partnership flourishing for the coming season and beyond.”

Hollie Veal, from Roxane UK, said:

“Aqua Pura is proud to become a main partner of Lichfield for the 2025-26 rugby season – a local partnership that celebrates community spirit and a shared passion for sport. “Owned by Roxane UK and based just down the road at Fradley Park, Aqua Pura is a natural mineral water brand with strong local ties. “With many Roxane UK employees being enthusiastic supporters of rugby, this sponsorship is a natural extension of the team’s commitment to its community. “Through the Aqua Pura brand, Roxane UK is dedicated to supporting local clubs and grassroots initiatives that bring people together. “We’re proud to stand with Lichfield and show our ongoing support, both on and off the field.”