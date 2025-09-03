A BURNTWOOD business is targeting growth in the food and drink sector after securing a top industry rating.

Packing specialist Lesters landed the AA grading from BRCGS for the way it implements systems to ensure safety quality and legality of its products.

The bid to secure the rating was led by business support manager Richard Shorthouse and project manager Cerianne Dixon and is a significant move towards securing deals with food and drink manufacturers who require it from their suppliers.

Billy Hutchinson, managing director of Lesters, said:

“The food and drink market is one of the UK’s most dynamic sectors, and we see huge potential for growth. “Our goal is to be the go-to packaging partner for manufacturers supplying supermarkets, retail outlets and home consumers by delivering solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and compliance. “The BRCGS standard is fundamental to us delivering the highest possible quality, which is essential when transporting food and drink products safely. “To get an AA rating at our first attempt is unheard of and underlines the robust systems we already have in place when it comes to repeatable quality, safety and traceability.”

Lesters has seen revenues rise by £7million since 2023 after attracting customers across automotive, engineering, medical and retail sectors.

Billy said investment in technology and evolving products was key to that success.

“You can’t stand still in our sector – and we are working hard to innovate the way we do things that will ultimately benefit customers across more than ten different markets.”