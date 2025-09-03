RESIDENTS could take up a plot at a Whittington allotment.

Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council owns plots off Swan Road which are tended to by an enthusiastic group of gardeners.

A spokesperson said:

“They enjoy the social contacts this brings and the satisfaction of providing their families with wholesome, chemical-free food, while also improving our biodiversity and reducing food miles.

“Climate change has become a challenge for gardeners, with extremes of temperature and rainfall, but has also brought opportunities. Plot holders are now able to experiment with growing a wider range of exotic vegetables, fruit, flowers and herbs as well as the more traditional ones.

“There are currently two plots vacant. Autumn is the ideal time to take on an allotment as it allows time for the soil preparation that will ensure success in the coming year and the soil is still warm enough to plant overwintering broad beans, Japanese onions, garlic

and bulbs.”