PEOPLE are being invited to find out more about local career opportunities at a jobs fair in the city.

The event is taking place from 10am to midday on 16th September at Lichfield Guildhall.

Employers attending include QTT, Balfour Beatty Vinci, Epwin, Home Instead, Stepnell, Wincanton, Zest, Busy Bees, Hercules, Central Co-op, Avon, Acorn, GEODIS, Quest, South Staffordshire College, Florette, GI Group, Pilot Training and Bluebird Care.

Places do not need to booked in advance for the drop-in event which is being organised by Lichfield District Council and Lichfield Job Centre.



