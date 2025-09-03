A COMMUNITY event in Lichfield has been cancelled due to the weather.

Market Square had been scheduled to host the Big Lunch and Community Day tomorrow (4th September).

But a spokesperson for Lichfield City Council said a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms meant the planned outdoor activities would be postponed.

They added:

“However, you can stay dry by visiting the indoor exhibitions in the Guildroom on the ground floor of the Guildhall where you will find an interesting array of displays from local community groups, including pictures of Lichfield in days gone by. The old Guildhall prison cells will also be open and entry is free.”

The Big Lunch will be rescheduled for 30th October.