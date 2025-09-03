A LOCAL youngster has completed a challenge which has seen her swim the equivalent of crossing the Channel.

Evelyn O’Donnell decided to test herself by taking on more than 1,350 lengths of the pool.

It meant she swam a total of 21 miles – the equivalent of going from Dover to Calais.

The Lichfield Swimming Club member decided to take on the challenge to raise money for environmental project Plastic Bank, which aims to prevent harmful plastics from entering the world’s oceans.

Evelyn’s mother Lisa said:

“This challenge was perfect for Evelyn as it combined her love of swimming with her passion towards protecting our environment. “I am extremely proud of Evelyn for the dedication she has shown.”