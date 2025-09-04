A BURNTWOOD church is marking its 160th anniversary by launching a new initiative.

St Anne’s Church was originally built to serve resident mining families, but has since transformed into a local hub hosting a range of events, including youth club sessions, community art and gardening groups, mental health counselling and a monthly film night.

The building is also home to local charities Burntwood Be A Friend and Spark Burntwood.

Church leaders are now launching Friends of St Anne’s – a project inviting companies and individuals to contribute to the ongoing work within the community.

Reverend Richard Westwood said:

“As St Anne’s celebrates a milestone of 160 years serving the people of Chasetown, it seemed a natural thing to do to invite local community partners to join with us and support the work which we do. “The church doesn’t exist for itself and we need to adapt the way we work to respond to the changing needs of local people. “We hope that the new Friends of St Anne’s Group will be a way for us to broaden our community partnerships so that people living in Chasetown can thrive and become more aware of God’s love for them.”

Friends of St Anne’s will be able to support the church through financial support or volunteering to help out with sessions and projects.

Participants will be kept up to date about St Anne’s work and invited to special events.

A launch event for Friends of St Anne’s will take place on 9th October. For more details, email stanneschurch@hotmail.co.uk.