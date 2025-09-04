LICHFIELD City Women will kick off their competitive season with a cup clash this weekend.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side will host Worthen Ladies in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

The club are hoping to get off to a strong start to the campaign on Sunday (7th September) after a positive pre-season – and are hoping plenty of fans will turn out to support the squad.

A spokesperson said:

“There has never been a better time to support women’s football. Off the back of the Lionesses’ summer success, the women’s game at grassroots level is thriving, competitive and packed with entertainment – and we want you there to be part of it. “Bring your friends, your family and your voices and let’s make this opening game one to remember. Be part of the journey, be part of the atmosphere and get behind the team as we begin what promises to be an exciting season.”

Entry is £4 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Meanwhile, the squad has also been bolstered by the addition of new goalkeeper Asher Eddy ahead of the opening game of the season.