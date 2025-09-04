A NEW retirement development in Lichfield has officially opened its doors.

Blackberry Court, in Streethay, welcomed its first residents at a recent event.

Aimed at those aged over 55, the development features 78 one and two-bedroom rental apartments and 60 two-bedroom bungalows.

To mark the opening, guests were treated to a taster lunch to sample dishes available from the on-site dining area. Other facilities on offer include a gym, communal lounge, hair salon and landscaped gardens.

The first new resident to move in, Catherine Cassin, was also presented with flowers and a gift to mark the occasion.

Sophie Jones, Blackberry Court’s retirement communities manager, said:

“We’re thrilled to be opening our doors and welcoming the first residents to Blackberry Court. “This community has been thoughtfully designed to offer not just a home, but a lifestyle, where people can feel safe, supported and socially connected. “We’re also looking forward to meeting more people from across the local area, as community links are such an important part of helping our customers feel truly at home.”