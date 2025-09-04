LICHFIELD Operatic Society will return to the city stage with their latest production.

The group will perform Rock of Ages at the Lichfield Garrick from 16th to 20th September.

The show features hits like Don’t Stop Believin’, We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Wanted Dead or Alive, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight this Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is.

A spokesperson said:

“This five-time Tony Award-nominated musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. “But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day – and the music. “Now a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, West End and Las Vegas, plus a star-studded Hollywood movie version, we promise you the best night out around.”

Tickets start at £24 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.