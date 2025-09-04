AN industrial unit in Burntwood could be converted into a pilates studio if plans are approved.

The proposals have been drawn up for the L13 site at Burntwood Business Park on Ring Road.

Local business Entity Reformer are behind the plans, which have been given backing by landlord Charlton Haynes Limited who said that it would be an “appropriate and sustainable use” for the property.

A planning statement from the applicants said:

“The owners live in Burntwood and are within walking distance of the proposed studio. “Their goal is to provide an inclusive studio environment and deliver a health and wellness service that is currently not available to the residents of Burntwood. The nearest studios are currently located in Lichfield or Cannock. “Following a period of market research, it is expected at least 80% of clients that will use the studio will live in Burntwood, with the remaining 20% located in Lichfield, Cannock, Hednesford and surrounding areas.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.