PLANS to introduce parking charges at Barton Marina have been “postponed for a short while”.

The fees had originally been proposed to start on Saturday (6th September).

Bosses said the move was being introduced alongside the roll-out of additional parking at the site after claiming a survey of visitors showed that challenges with finding spaces was an issue.

But they have now confirmed the plan for new charges have been temporarily put on ice:

A spokesperson for Barton Turns Developments said:

“Due to an unexpected problem the introduction of car parking charges has been postponed for a short while. “This will not affect the exciting programme of improvements and upgrades already being undertaken across the whole site.”

The news comes after The Red Carpet Cinema and Cafe, which is based at the marina, described the plans as a “cruel betrayal”.

In a new video posted on Facebook, the business said it was prepared to fight the introduction of parking charges through legal action if necessary.

“The parking charges have been halted by the threat of a court injunction – as business owners we will not be bullied. “This marks a line in the sand, but it is a small victory and a first step along a very difficult road. “The Red Carpet Cinema has a contract allowing 100 free spaces. In the 12 years we’ve been here we’ve never had a customer unable to attend because they couldn’t find a parking space. “We did not choose this fight and we did not want this battle, but it has been brought to our doorstep. We are in it now and we will not be broken. “This has happened at a frightening pace. But we feel the weight of an army of thousands standing behind us. We see the customer comments and feel their anger. “All of the hard working small business owners stand together.”