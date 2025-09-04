A POPULAR show based on a popular TV show is returning to the Lichfield Garrick.

Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote will be at the city theatre on 10th and 11th September.

It will feature a screening of the episode Paint Me A Murder as the audience looks to race to solve the crime alongside Jessica Fletcher.

A spokesperson said:

“Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a unique and hilarious night featuring games, prizes and audience participation.”

Tickets are £20 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.