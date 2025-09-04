TWO new senior council officers are set to be appointed.

The two assistant directors will be interviewed by elected members at Staffordshire County Council.

It comes after the authority carried out a restructure of its children and families directorate, which it says will create a “culture of practice excellence” and deliver the best outcomes for children and young people.

Each of the new assistant director posts will have a salary of between £95,083 and £99,735, plus a car allowance and market supplement, meaning a total maximum salary value of £114,130.

The assistant director roles will be in family safeguarding and in early intervention and prevention.

The county council’s children’s services received a “requires improvement” rating following an Ofsted inspection in 2023.

Cllr Nick Lakin, cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“The most recent Ofsted inspection praised provision for the children and young people in our care and also identified what we could do better. “Our frontline staff are excellent, doing complex work in difficult circumstances and making a difference on a daily basis. “However, we realised that they needed more support and we promised we would do what was necessary to move in the right direction, including additional money for management and oversight of workloads and decision-making.”

Both roles are being recruited to with the help of the council’s “executive search partners” GatenbySanderson.

Members of the cross-party special committee will conduct the interviews for the two posts tomorrow (5th September).

Earlier this year the council appointed a new deputy director of children and families, and an assistant director for children in care and care leavers, as part of the restructure process.