LABOUR councillors in Burntwood are hosting an advice surgery for local residents.

It will be held at Burntwood Library from 10am to 11am tomorrow (6th September).

Chase Terrace ward representative Cllr Steve Norman said:

“We want to hear from anyone who has any concerns with council services, whether county, district or parish, or who just wants to let us have their views on issues that affect them.

“I attended a meeting recently in Lichfield and was shocked to hear what seemed to be an increase in racial and hate incidents to local residents. If anyone has any concerns here in Burntwood they can raise them with me completely anonymously on the day or via my district council contact details.”