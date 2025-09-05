A LICHFIELD fish and chip shop has appealed to the planning inspector after being refused permission to extend its opening hours.

Fish Face, on Tamworth Road, wanted to be able to open 4pm to 9pm on a Sunday and bank holidays.

More than 200 residents in the local community signed in support of the application, according to planning documents.

However, Lichfield City Council “strongly” objected, saying locals were already “blighted” and should be able to enjoy odour-free Sundays and public holidays.

But a planning statement said that developments nearby meant demand had already increased and would continue to do so in future.

It said:

“The fish shop has been open for just over ten years, during which time opening times for fish shops and takeaways have evolved due to the demand so the growing local community, hence the application to allow the premises be open on Sundays and bank holidays from the hours of 4pm to 9pm “Due the nearby residential development and imminent development of approximately 500 houses to be built off Cricket Lane and another smaller residential development near the Shell Garage at the junction of Tamworth Road and London Road, the demand from the local community will no doubt increase.”

In refusing to grant permission planning officers said:

“The proposed extension of opening hours on Sundays and bank holidays would result in an unacceptable impact on the residential amenity of nearby occupiers through increased noise, disturbance, and odour at times currently protected by existing planning controls. “The applicant has not provided sufficient technical evidence within the statutory consultation period to demonstrate that such impacts could be effectively mitigated.”

A similar application was refused in 2023 on the same grounds.

A planning inspector will now decide whether the latest bid should go ahead, with a decision expected later this year.