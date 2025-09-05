LICHFIELD City have bolstered their ranks with a new signing.

The experienced Dan Bradley has made the switch to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium as boss Ivor Green looks to build on a bright start to life in the Norther Premier League Midlands Division.

The midfielder spent time with Rushall Olympic last season and has previously appeared for the likes of Tamworth, Kidderminster Harriers, AFC Fylde, Matlock, Mickleover and Ilkeston Town after coming through the ranks in Aston Villa’s youth setup.

City boss Green said:

“I cant speak highly enough of Dan – his career speaks for itself and we can’t wait to get going. “What he will add on and off the pitch is just what we need.”