A NEW programme will help thousands of local residents back into work, Lichfield’s MP has said.
The Department for Work and Pensions has allocated £19million to Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent’s Connect to Work initiative.
The programme aims to support those who are sick, disabled or face barriers to employment to find jobs.
Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said:
“It’s great to see the Government providing this money to help sick and disabled people find good, secure jobs.
“More than 5,000 people in our area will benefit from this programme which will provide tailored employment support, helping to remove barriers to the workplace faced by disabled people and those with health conditions.”
The new scheme will see funding allocated to 15 areas across the UK to provide personalised help, including coaching from employment specialists, job matching services and support to ensure people stay in jobs once they have found them.
Great news, shame the number of vacancies is on the decline because of employers NI increase and the increase in the living wage. Another big Labour cock up.
John, companies not hiring because of the additional NI and living wage are reporting billions in profits every year. How is trying to improve your take home pay a cock up? What would you do to improve the cost of living crisis?
John – What are your views on the big Tory cock up that was austerity? Or the big Tory cock up that is Brexit? Or the big Tory cock up that was privatisation? Or the big Tory cock up that was the Truss budget
Your memory seems a little selective.
I find harrassing those who are disabled into work is not the road anyone should be walking down. They were signed off for a reason, are you that moronic your cant see that? An £19million of taxpayers money for this purpose is a ludicrous amount. I personally believe the money will be spent more on yourselfs and your own expenses.
Again, I dont agree with harrassing those who cannot even dress themselves, make rational decisions into a work for which they wont cope with. Evidence speaks clearly across the country from where others have tried this before.