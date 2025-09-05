A NEW programme will help thousands of local residents back into work, Lichfield’s MP has said.

The Department for Work and Pensions has allocated £19million to Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent’s Connect to Work initiative.

The programme aims to support those who are sick, disabled or face barriers to employment to find jobs.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said:

“It’s great to see the Government providing this money to help sick and disabled people find good, secure jobs. “More than 5,000 people in our area will benefit from this programme which will provide tailored employment support, helping to remove barriers to the workplace faced by disabled people and those with health conditions.”

The new scheme will see funding allocated to 15 areas across the UK to provide personalised help, including coaching from employment specialists, job matching services and support to ensure people stay in jobs once they have found them.