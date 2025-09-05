A CHARITY that helps adults learn to read has launched new sessions in Lichfield.

They are being run by the recently formed Read Easy Birmingham North, Tamworth and Lichfield group.

Figures estimate that around 2.4million adults in the UK struggle or cannot read at all.

The free Lichfield programme is led by trained coaches who operate on a one-to-one basis.

Esme Shanley, from Read Easy, said:

“Read Easy is a national charity with over 100 groups across the UK. Our volunteers have already helped hundreds of adults learn to read, so we know our tried and trusted methods really work. “As a new group one of our biggest challenges is reaching the people who need our help. If you can’t read, it is hard to learn about Read Easy. That’s why we rely on relatives, friends and colleagues to spread the word about our service. “You can really help someone by supporting them to take this first step. “It is amazing to see the transformation that occurs when people learn to read later in life. It builds self-esteem and opens the door to many new possibilities and opportunities. It is never too late to learn.”

More information can found online or by emailing bntlnetworker@readeasy.org.uk.