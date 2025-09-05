PROMOTED Lichfield Rugby Club will get their new campaign underway this weekend with a trip to Dudley Kingswinford.

The 2pm clash tomorrow (6th September) against a side who have been regulars at tier five of the sport for a number of seasons will be a testing opener for the Myrtle Greens.

The summer has seen changes to the coaching team, with Jim Thorp stepping up to take on the director of rugby role from Dan Hemingway.

Joe Glover will be his main assistant, while Kieran Reynolds will captain the side for a second season.

There are also some new faces in the squad, including second row Guy Field and winger Tyler Moseley who are both in line for a debut against Dudley Kingswinford.

Elsewhere, the 2nds have been moved sideways in the league structure to a division made up primarily of Staffordshire-based sides.

They begin tomorrow with a home clash against Stone which kicks off at 3pm.

The 2nds will have co-captains this season in Will Attridge and Chad Southam, with a number of the successful Colts team stepping up to senior rugby.

Lichfield’s women do not open their league season for another fortnight, but they are in action at home tomorrow with a 2pm kick-off for their friendly against Sutton Coldfield.

On Sunday, the new Colts have a home friendly against Bromsgrove at 2pm with James Hitchen and Matt Weaver at the helm as joint head coaches.

The 16 and 15 age group boys have home fixtures on Sunday at 11am against Hinckley and Derby respectively, while the girls 18 group are away at Tamworth at 1pm.