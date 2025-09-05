POLICE say they are investigating after reports of anti-social behaviour targeting elderly residents in Lichfield.

Officers say a group of three boys aged around 15 or 16 broke into a complex in the Bloomfield Crescent area recently.

PCSO Davina Hickman, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“They have caused alarm and distress to the residents living there, knocking on doors of vulnerable people and being verbally abusive. “This is shameful and will not be tolerated. “We are looking at CCTV in the hope of identifying the youths involved.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.